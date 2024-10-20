Multiple Choice

A previous study found that your school consists of ﻿ 60 % 60\% 60% ﻿ White/Caucasian students. You want the ﻿ 98 % 98\% 98% ﻿ confidence interval for the proportion of White/Caucasian students to be no more than ﻿ .05 .05 .05 ﻿ away from the true proportion. How many students must you include in a sample to create this confidence interval?