Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Multiple Choice
A previous study found that your school consists of 60% White/Caucasian students. You want the 98% confidence interval for the proportion of White/Caucasian students to be no more than .05 away from the true proportion. How many students must you include in a sample to create this confidence interval?
A
520
B
519
C
542
D
260
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem requirements. We need to find the sample size required to achieve a 98% confidence interval with a margin of error of 0.05 for the proportion of White/Caucasian students, given that the proportion is 0.60.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the margin of error (E) in a proportion confidence interval: E = z * sqrt((p * (1 - p)) / n), where z is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, p is the proportion, and n is the sample size.
Step 3: Determine the z-score for a 98% confidence level. For a 98% confidence interval, the z-score is approximately 2.33. This value can be found using a standard normal distribution table or calculator.
Step 4: Set up the equation for the margin of error: 0.05 = 2.33 * sqrt((0.60 * (1 - 0.60)) / n). This equation will allow us to solve for the sample size n.
Step 5: Solve the equation for n. Rearrange the equation to isolate n: n = (2.33^2 * 0.60 * 0.40) / 0.05^2. Calculate the value of n to determine the required sample size.
