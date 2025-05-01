You want to make a 97 % 97\% 97% confidence interval for the population proportion of people between 20 − 30 20-30 20−30 years old who have gotten a speeding ticket in the past 2 2 2 years. A prior study found that 26 % 26\% 26% of people between 20 − 30 20-30 20−30 years old have received a speeding ticket in the last year. If you want your estimate to be accurate within 3 % 3\% 3% of the true population proportion, what is the minimum sample size needed?