A factory manager wants to estimate the proportion of defective items produced. In a batch of 20 items, the factory has produced 6 with defects. Find the margin of error for a 98% confidence interval for the true proportion of defective items.
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.37views
A previous study found that your school consists of White/Caucasian students. You want the confidence interval for the proportion of White/Caucasian students to be no more than away from the true proportion. How many students must you include in a sample to create this confidence interval?38views1rank
A labor economist wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of remote workers in the workforce. The economist wants the estimate to be accurate within of the true population proportion. What is the minimum sample size needed for this estimate?21views
Your company has asked you to estimate the proportion of people who prefer the color red over other primary colors for manufacturing purposes. If they want the estimate to be within of the true proportion with confidence, how many people should you survey?38views
You want to make a confidence interval for the population proportion of people between years old who have gotten a speeding ticket in the past years. A prior study found that of people between years old have received a speeding ticket in the last year. If you want your estimate to be accurate within of the true population proportion, what is the minimum sample size needed?31views