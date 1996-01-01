Torque Calculator

The calculator uses the magnitude equation for torque, τ = rFsinθ. The force creates maximum torque when it is perpendicular to the lever arm and zero torque when it points directly toward or away from the pivot.

For multiple forces, it calculates each torque separately, assigns clockwise or counterclockwise direction, then adds the signed torques to find the net torque. For equilibrium, it uses Στ = 0, meaning clockwise torque equals counterclockwise torque.