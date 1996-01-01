Skip to main content
All calculators

Torque Calculator

Calculate torque, force, lever arm, angle, net torque, and rotational equilibrium with diagrams and step-by-step explanations.

Background

Torque measures how strongly a force tends to rotate an object around a pivot. It depends on the force, the distance from the pivot, and the angle between the force and the lever arm. This calculator helps students see why pushing farther from the pivot and pushing more perpendicular to the lever arm creates more rotation.

Calculate torque and rotational effect

Choose mode

Solve one-force torque, combine multiple torques, balance a seesaw/beam, or find where to push.

Equation selector and sign convention

Pick the equation family and choose which rotation direction counts as positive in signed torque answers.

Basic torque

Multiple forces on a beam

Enter distance from pivot, force magnitude, angle to the lever arm, and direction. Positive output means counterclockwise; negative means clockwise.

Rotational equilibrium

Use Στ = 0 for two opposing torques, like a seesaw, balance beam, or lever.

Where should I push?

Use this when you know the desired torque and want to find the required distance or force.

Learning options

Result

No result yet. Choose a mode, enter values, then click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose Basic torque, Multiple forces, Rotational equilibrium, or Where should I push?
  • Enter force in newtons, distance in meters, angle in degrees or radians, and torque in N·m.
  • Click Calculate to see the answer, sign convention, torque diagram, and steps.
  • Use quick examples to compare doors, wrenches, seesaws, beams, and zero-torque cases.

How this calculator works

The calculator uses the magnitude equation for torque, τ = rFsinθ. The force creates maximum torque when it is perpendicular to the lever arm and zero torque when it points directly toward or away from the pivot.

For multiple forces, it calculates each torque separately, assigns clockwise or counterclockwise direction, then adds the signed torques to find the net torque. For equilibrium, it uses Στ = 0, meaning clockwise torque equals counterclockwise torque.

Formula & Equation Used

Torque magnitude: τ = rFsinθ

Lever-arm form: τ = F × lever arm

Rotational dynamics: Στ = Iα

Net torque: τnet = Στccw − Στcw

Rotational equilibrium: Στ = 0

Perpendicular lever arm: r⊥ = r sinθ

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: Door torque

A 35 N push applied 0.70 m from the hinge at 90° gives τ = (0.70)(35)sin(90°) = 24.5 N·m.

Example 2: Wrench at an angle

An 80 N force on a 0.25 m wrench at 60° gives τ = (0.25)(80)sin(60°) ≈ 17.3 N·m, less than the 20 N·m maximum.

Example 3: Seesaw balance

If a 392 N child sits 1.0 m from the pivot and a 245 N child sits on the other side, equilibrium requires 392 × 1.0 = 245 × r, so r = 1.6 m.

Example 4: Beam with multiple forces

For a beam, calculate each torque separately, assign clockwise or counterclockwise sign, then add the signed torques to find the net rotation tendency.

Example 5: Crowbar lifting

A longer crowbar increases the lever arm, so the same force produces more torque around the contact point.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is torque maximum?

Torque is maximum when the force is perpendicular to the lever arm, so θ = 90° and sinθ = 1.

Why does pushing at the hinge produce zero torque?

At the hinge, the lever arm distance is zero. Since τ = rFsinθ, zero distance gives zero torque.

What does negative torque mean?

Negative torque usually means clockwise rotation if counterclockwise is chosen as positive. It is a sign convention, not a bad result.

Introduction to Vectors
3. Vectors
1 problem
Topic
Emilee
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3. Vectors
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)
3. Vectors
3 problems
Topic
Patrick
Calculating Cross Product Using Components
3. Vectors
Topic
Newton's First & Second Laws
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Forces in 2D
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
3 problems
Topic
Patrick
Equilibrium in 2D
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Intro to Center of Mass
11. Momentum & Impulse
5 problems
Topic
David-Paige
Rotational Position & Displacement
12. Rotational Kinematics
3 problems
Topic
Jonathan
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
12. Rotational Kinematics
5 problems
Topic
Patrick
Equations of Rotational Motion
12. Rotational Kinematics
7 problems
Topic
David-Paige
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
12. Rotational Kinematics
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
12. Rotational Kinematics
5 problems
Topic
Patrick
Rolling Motion (Free Wheels)
12. Rotational Kinematics
3 problems
Topic
Jonathan
Parallel Axis Theorem
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
5 problems
Topic
Patrick
Intro to Moment of Inertia
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
Moment of Inertia via Integration
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
5 problems
Topic
Patrick
Moment of Inertia of Systems
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
7 problems
Topic
Emilee
Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
1 problem
Topic
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Conservation of Energy with Rotation
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
5 problems
Topic
Patrick
Torque with Kinematic Equations
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
1 problem
Topic
Jonathan
Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
1 problem
Topic
Jonathan
Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
2 problems
Topic
Patrick
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
8 problems
Topic
David-Paige
Torque Due to Weight
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
1 problem
Topic
David-Paige
Intro to Torque
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Net Torque & Sign of Torque
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
4 problems
Topic
Patrick
Torque on Discs & Pulleys
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
3 problems
Topic
Emilee
Equilibrium with Multiple Objects
15. Rotational Equilibrium
2 problems
Topic
Patrick
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
15. Rotational Equilibrium
5 problems
Topic
Patrick
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
15. Rotational Equilibrium
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems
15. Rotational Equilibrium
2 problems
Topic
Emilee
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
15. Rotational Equilibrium
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
More 2D Equilibrium Problems
15. Rotational Equilibrium
3 problems
Topic
Patrick
Torque & Equilibrium
15. Rotational Equilibrium
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Conservation of Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law
16. Angular Momentum
4 problems
Topic
Patrick
Intro to Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass
16. Angular Momentum
2 problems
Topic
David-Paige
Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion
16. Angular Momentum
2 problems
Topic
David-Paige
3. Vectors - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
3. Vectors - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Patrick
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Patrick
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Patrick
11. Momentum & Impulse - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Patrick
11. Momentum & Impulse - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Patrick
11. Momentum & Impulse - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Patrick
12. Rotational Kinematics - Part 1 of 2
3 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Patrick
12. Rotational Kinematics - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Patrick
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
David-Paige
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy - Part 2 of 2
6 topics 10 problems
Chapter
David-Paige
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Patrick
15. Rotational Equilibrium - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
15. Rotational Equilibrium - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
16. Angular Momentum
7 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Patrick
All calculators