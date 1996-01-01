Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Trigonometric Equations Solver

Solve common trigonometric equations for x (like sin(x)=1/2, 2cos²(x)−1=0, sin(2x)=√3·cos(x), or sin(x)+cos(x)=1). Choose degrees or radians, and get either a general solution (with integer k) or solutions in a standard interval.

Background

Trig equations often have infinitely many solutions because trig functions are periodic. For example, sin(x) repeats every radians (or 360°). This solver focuses on popular homework forms that reduce using identities (like sin(2x)=2sin(x)cos(x)) and then solves base equations like sin(x)=a, cos(x)=a, or tan(x)=a.

Enter inputs

Tip: Use radians for unit-circle angles (π/6, π/4, …). Use degrees for many course problems.

Use variable x. Constants support pi / π, sqrt( ) / , fractions, and decimals. Examples: sqrt(3)/2, √3, pi/6. Use ^2 for squares (example: cos^2(x)).

Tap buttons to insert at the cursor. Use · (or *) for multiplication.

If you pick an interval, we list only solutions in that range.

Options:

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Solve.

What this solver can (and can’t) do

  • Can: Reduce common forms to sin(x)=a, cos(x)=a, or tan(x)=a, including sin(2x)=k and sin(2x)=k·cos(x).
  • Can: Solve linear mixed sums of the form a·sin(x)+b·cos(x)=c by converting to a single shifted sine (R·sin(x+φ)=c).
  • Can’t: Fully arbitrary trig algebra (example: sin(x)+cos(2x)=1) or equations that need numeric root-finding. Unsupported types show a clear message instead of guessing.
  • Tip: Use pi or π, sqrt( ) or , and ^2 for squares.

How to use this solver

  • Enter a trig equation using x (example: sin(2x)=√3·cos(x)).
  • Choose degrees or radians.
  • Choose a solution set: general solution or an interval.
  • Click Solve to get solutions (and optional step-by-step).

How this solver works

  • Recognizes supported patterns and reduces them using identities.
  • For a·sin(x)+b·cos(x)=c, converts to R·sin(x+φ)=c (no root-finding).
  • Returns a general solution (integer k) or solutions in a standard interval.
  • If an equation type isn’t supported yet, it shows a clear message (so it won’t give wrong math).

Formula & Equation Used

Double-angle identity: sin(2x) = 2sin(x)cos(x)

Linear mix identity: a sin(x)+b cos(x)=R sin(x+φ), where R=√(a²+b²), φ=atan2(b,a)

Periodicity: sin(x + 2πk)=sin(x), cos(x + 2πk)=cos(x)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Solve sin(x)=1/2

  1. Recognize the base form sin(x)=a with a=1/2.
  2. Compute the reference angle: α=arcsin(1/2)=π/6.
  3. Use sine symmetry: x=α+2πk or x=(π−α)+2πk.

Example 2 — Solve sin(2x)=√3·cos(x)

  1. Use identity: sin(2x)=2sin(x)cos(x).
  2. 2sin(x)cos(x)=√3·cos(x)cos(x)(2sin(x)−√3)=0.
  3. Case 1: cos(x)=0.
  4. Case 2: sin(x)=√3/2.
  5. Combine both families into the final solution set.

Example 3 — Solve sin(x)+cos(x)=1

  1. Match the linear mix form a·sin(x)+b·cos(x)=c with a=1, b=1, c=1.
  2. Convert to a single sine: R=√(a²+b²)=√2 and φ=atan2(b,a)=π/4.
  3. So sin(x)+cos(x)=√2·sin(x+π/4).
  4. Solve √2·sin(x+π/4)=1sin(x+π/4)=1/√2=√2/2.
  5. Solve the sine equation for x+π/4, then subtract π/4.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What mixed sums does it support?

It supports linear forms like a·sin(x)+b·cos(x)=c (including sin(x)+cos(x)=1). More complex sums like sin(x)+cos(2x)=1 are not supported yet in v1.

Q: Can I type √ and π?

Yes. You can use or sqrt( ), and π or pi. Example: sin(2x)=√3·cos(x) or cos(x)=pi/6.

Q: Why do I see “+ 2πk” or “+ 360°k”?

Trig functions are periodic. k is any integer, and adding a full rotation keeps the trig value the same.

Q: What if my equation isn’t supported?

The solver will show a clear “not supported yet” message instead of guessing.

Angles in Standard Position
7. Measuring Angles
7 problems
Topic
Coterminal Angles
7. Measuring Angles
3 problems
Topic
Radians
7. Measuring Angles
3 problems
Topic
Defining the Unit Circle
9. Unit Circle
4 problems
Topic
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
9. Unit Circle
6 problems
Topic
Reference Angles
9. Unit Circle
5 problems
Topic
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
9. Unit Circle
3 problems
Topic
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations
5 problems
Topic
Linear Trigonometric Equations
11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations
5 problems
Topic
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
12. Trigonometric Identities
7 problems
Topic
Sum and Difference Identities
12. Trigonometric Identities
5 problems
Topic
Double Angle Identities
12. Trigonometric Identities
4 problems
Topic
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
12. Trigonometric Identities
3 problems
Topic
7. Measuring Angles
4 topics 8 problems
Chapter
9. Unit Circle
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations
3 topics 7 problems
Chapter
12. Trigonometric Identities
4 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Angles in Standard Position
1. Measuring Angles
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Coterminal Angles
1. Measuring Angles
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Radians
1. Measuring Angles
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
Defining the Unit Circle
3. Unit Circle
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
3. Unit Circle
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Reference Angles
3. Unit Circle
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
3. Unit Circle
3 problems
Topic
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Linear Trigonometric Equations
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Sum and Difference Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
7 problems
Topic
Patrick
Double Angle Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
6 problems
Topic
Patrick
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
4 problems
Topic
Patrick
1. Measuring Angles
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Patrick
3. Unit Circle
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Patrick
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
3 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Patrick
Trigonometric Identities
0. Functions
2 problems
Topic
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
0. Functions
3 problems
Topic
Jonathan
0. Functions - Part 1 of 2
7 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Ally
0. Functions - Part 2 of 2
7 topics 9 problems
Chapter
David-Paige