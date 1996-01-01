Trigonometric Equations Solver

Q: What mixed sums does it support?

It supports linear forms like a·sin(x)+b·cos(x)=c (including sin(x)+cos(x)=1). More complex sums like sin(x)+cos(2x)=1 are not supported yet in v1.

Q: Can I type √ and π?

Yes. You can use √ or sqrt( ), and π or pi. Example: sin(2x)=√3·cos(x) or cos(x)=pi/6.

Q: Why do I see “+ 2πk” or “+ 360°k”?

Trig functions are periodic. k is any integer, and adding a full rotation keeps the trig value the same.

Q: What if my equation isn’t supported?

The solver will show a clear “not supported yet” message instead of guessing.