A circular corral has a radius of 3 3 meters. A cow is tied to a point on the fence (on the boundary) with a rope that is also 3 3 meters long. What is the area inside the corral that the cow can graze?

Use the formula A ( a ) = a 2 cos − 1 ( a 2 R ) + R 2 cos − 1 ( 1 − a 2 2 R 2 ) − 1 2 a 4 R 2 − a 2 A\(\left\)(a\(\right\))=a^2\(\cos\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\frac{a}{2R}\[\right\))+R^2\(\cos\)^{-1}\(\left\)(1-\(\frac{a^2}{2R^2}\]\right\))-\(\frac\)12a\(\sqrt{4R^2-a^2}\) , where a a is the length of the rope and R R is the radius of the circular corral.