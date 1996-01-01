- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Parametric Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Parametric Equations Practice Problems
If x(t) = t^2 and y(t) = t for t ≥ 0, which part of the graph of y^2 = x is represented?
Why might a parametric equation only represent part of the graph of its corresponding rectangular equation?
Given x(t) = 3cos(t), y(t) = 4sin(t), eliminate t using a Pythagorean identity to obtain a rectangular equation.
Given x(t) = 2cos(t), y(t) = 5sin(t), for t in [0, 2π], what is the rectangular equation and what geometric figure does it represent?
If you parameterize y = x^2 by setting t = x^2, what restriction must be placed on t?
Given the parameterization x(t) = t - 1, y(t) = 2t + 3, does eliminating t recover the original equation y = 2x + 5?
Given x(t) = t^2, y(t) = t + 1, eliminate t and check if the rectangular equation matches y = √x + 1.
Given x(t) = 5cos(t), y(t) = 12sin(t), eliminate t and identify the geometric figure represented.