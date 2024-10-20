Consider the function g ( x ) = 2 − ∣ x ∣ g\left(x\right)=2-\left|x\right| on the interval [ − 2 , 2 ] \left\lbrack-2,2\right\rbrack . Determine if Rolle's Theorem applies to this function on the given interval. If it does, find the point(s) guaranteed by the Rolle's Theorem.