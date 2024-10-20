Given that h h and k k are differentiable functions with h ( 3 ) = 2 h\left(3\right)=2 , h ′ ( 3 ) = 2 h^{\prime}\left(3\right)=2 , k ( 3 ) = 5 k\left(3\right)=5 , and k ′ ( 3 ) = − 2 k^{\prime}\left(3\right)=-2 , determine the equation of the line perpendicular to the line tangent to the graph of H ( x ) = 2 h ( x ) − 4 x + k ( x ) H\left(x\right)=\frac{2h\left(x\right)-4}{x+k\left(x\right)} at x = 3 x=3 .