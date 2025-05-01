A chemical reactant in a perfectly mixed batch reactor decays at a rate proportional to its current concentration. Let B ( t ) B(t) denote the chemical's concentration (in mol/L \(\text{mol/L}\) ) at time t t (in minutes). The proportionality constant is α > 0 \(\alpha\)>0 and initially B ( 0 ) = B 0 B(0)=B_{0} . Solve the following equation for B ( t ) B\(\left\)(t\(\right\)) by considering it as a first‐order linear differential equation.

d B d t + α B = 0 \(\frac{dB}{dt}\)+\(\alpha\) B=0