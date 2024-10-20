A triangular plot of land has sides of b b and c c , with the angle between them being θ θ . How is d A d t \frac{dA}{dt} related to d θ d t \frac{d\theta}{dt} if b b and c c are constants? Use the formula, A = 1 2 b c sin ⁡ θ A=\frac12bc\sin\theta .