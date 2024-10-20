A triangular plot of land has sides of ﻿ b b b﻿ and ﻿ c c c﻿, with the angle between them being ﻿ θ θ θ﻿. How is ﻿ d A d t \frac{dA}{dt} dtdA​﻿ related to ﻿ d θ d t \frac{d\theta}{dt} dtdθ​﻿ if only ﻿ c c c﻿ is constant? Use the formula, ﻿ A = 1 2 b c sin ⁡ θ A=\frac12bc\sin\theta A=21​bcsinθ﻿.