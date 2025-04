A triangular plot of land has sides of  b b b and  c c c, with the angle between them being  θ θ θ. How is  d A d t \frac{dA}{dt} dtdA​ related to  d θ d t \frac{d\theta}{dt} dtdθ​ if only  c c c is constant? Use the formula,  A = 1 2 b c sin ⁡ θ A=\frac12bc\sin\theta A=21​bcsinθ.