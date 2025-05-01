Evaluate the integral ∫ x 2 4 x − x 2 d x \(\displaystyle\]\int\) x^2 \(\sqrt{4x-x^2}\)\, dx . By setting u = x − 2 u = x - 2 , the integral can be rewritten as ∫ x 2 4 x − x 2 d x = ∫ ( u 2 + 4 u + 4 ) 4 − u 2 d u = I 1 + I 2 + I 3 \(\displaystyle\]\int\) x^2 \(\sqrt{4x-x^2}\)\, dx = \(\int\)(u^2 + 4u + 4) \(\sqrt{4-u^2}\)\, du = I_1 + I_2 + I_3 , where I 1 = ∫ u 2 4 − u 2 d u \(\displaystyle\) I_1 = \(\int\) u^2 \(\sqrt{4-u^2}\)\, du , I 2 = 4 ∫ u 4 − u 2 d u \(\displaystyle\) I_2 = 4 \(\int\) u \(\sqrt{4-u^2}\)\, du , and I 3 = 4 ∫ 4 − u 2 d u \(\displaystyle\) I_3 = 4 \(\int\]\sqrt{4-u^2}\)\, du . In addition, by using a standard integral formula, I 1 = 2 sin − 1 u 2 − u 4 − u 2 ( 2 − u 2 ) 4 + C 1 {\(\displaystyle\) I_1=2\(\sin\)^{-1}\(\frac{u}{2}\)-\(\frac{u \sqrt{4-u^2}\)(2-u^2)}{4}+C_1} , and by substitution, I 2 = − 4 3 ( 4 − u 2 ) 3 2 + C 2 I_2=-\(\frac{4}{3}\)(4-u^2)^{\(\frac{3}{2}\)}+C_2 .