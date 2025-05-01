Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 179

Evaluate the integral x24xx2dx\(\displaystyle\]\int\) x^2 \(\sqrt{4x-x^2}\)\, dx. By setting u=x2u = x - 2, the integral can be rewritten as x24xx2dx=(u2+4u+4)4u2du=I1+I2+I3\(\displaystyle\]\int\) x^2 \(\sqrt{4x-x^2}\)\, dx = \(\int\)(u^2 + 4u + 4) \(\sqrt{4-u^2}\)\, du = I_1 + I_2 + I_3, where I1=u24u2du\(\displaystyle\) I_1 = \(\int\) u^2 \(\sqrt{4-u^2}\)\, du, I2=4u4u2du\(\displaystyle\) I_2 = 4 \(\int\) u \(\sqrt{4-u^2}\)\, du, and I3=44u2du\(\displaystyle\) I_3 = 4 \(\int\]\sqrt{4-u^2}\)\, du. In addition, by using a standard integral formula, I1=2sin1u2u4u2(2u2)4+C1{\(\displaystyle\) I_1=2\(\sin\)^{-1}\(\frac{u}{2}\)-\(\frac{u \sqrt{4-u^2}\)(2-u^2)}{4}+C_1}, and by substitution, I2=43(4u2)32+C2I_2=-\(\frac{4}{3}\)(4-u^2)^{\(\frac{3}{2}\)}+C_2.