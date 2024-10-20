Use the following theorem to evaluate lim ⁡ x → 0 tan ⁡ 14 x x \displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0}{\frac{\tan{14x}}{x}} :

lim ⁡ x → 0 sin ⁡ x x = 1 \displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0}{\frac{\sin{x}}{x}}=1