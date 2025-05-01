Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
12. Techniques of Integration

Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 78Multiple Choice

Find decomposition in terms of arbitrary constants for the given rational expression.
x+2x32x23x\(\displaystyle\) \(\frac{x + 2}{x^3 - 2x^2 - 3x}\)