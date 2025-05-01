Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Physics Applications of Integrals
Kinematics
10. Physics Applications of Integrals

Kinematics: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
93 of 0
Problem 93Multiple Choice

A cyclist is moving at 12 m/s12\ \text{m/s} and applies brakes producing a constant deceleration of 2 m/s22\ \text{m/s}^2. What is his speed after 4 s4\ \text{s}?