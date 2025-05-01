Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Linearization
4. Applications of Derivatives

Linearization: Videos & Practice Problems

Determine the linearization L(x)L(x) of the function f(x)=log5xf(x)=\log_5{x} at x=5x=5