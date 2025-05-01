Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Linearization
Linearization: Videos & Practice Problems

Multiple Choice

Find the linearization of the function f(x)=ln(sinx)f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\ln\]\left\)(\(\sin\) x\(\right\)) at x=π2\(\displaystyle\) x=\(\frac{\pi}{2}\).