A particle moves along a straight path with velocity (in ft/s \text{ft/s} ) given by v ( t ) = 8 − 4 t v(t) = 8 - 4t for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 0 \leq t \leq 4 , where t t is in seconds. What is the displacement of the particle over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 0 \leq t \leq 4 ?