A chemical plant produces a compound at a variable rate given by

R ′ ( t ) = { 5 t + 12 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 10 50 if t > 10 R^{\prime}(t)=\begin{cases}5t+12 & \text{if }\,\,\;0\leq t\leq10\\ 50 & \text{if }\;\;\,\;\,\,\;\,\;\,t>10\end{cases} ,

where t t is measured in hours and R R in kilograms. How many kilograms are produced in the first 10 10 hours?