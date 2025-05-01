Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
92 of 0
Problem 92Multiple Choice

For which values of pp does the improper integral edxx(lnx)p\(\int\)_{e}^{\(\infty\)}\(\frac{dx}{x(\ln x)^p}\) converge?