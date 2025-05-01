Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
36 of 0
Problem 36Multiple Choice

Compute the indefinite integral dxx16x23 \displaystyle \int\frac{dx}{x\sqrt{16x^2-3}} .