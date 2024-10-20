A spherical balloon is being deflated for 45 seconds 45~\text{seconds} . The volume ﻿ V V V﻿, in ﻿ in 3 \text{in}^3 in3﻿, of the balloon t seconds t~\text{seconds} after deflation starts is given by ﻿ V = 4 3 π ( 3 − t 15 ) 3 V=\frac43\pi\left(3-\frac{t}{15}\right)^3 V=34​π(3−15t​)3﻿, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 45 0\leq{t}\leq{45} . Determine the time at which the volume is decreasing fastest. What is the value of d V d t \frac{dV}{dt} at this time?