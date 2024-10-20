A spherical balloon is being deflated for 45 seconds 45~\text{seconds} . The volume V V , in in 3 \text{in}^3 , of the balloon t seconds t~\text{seconds} after deflation starts is given by V = 4 3 π ( 3 − t 15 ) 3 V=\frac43\pi\left(3-\frac{t}{15}\right)^3 , for 0 ≤ t ≤ 45 0\leq{t}\leq{45} . Find the rate d V d t \frac{dV}{dt} at which the volume is decreasing at time t t .