11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 29Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: e5xx2dx{\displaystyle\int\,\frac{e^{\frac{5}{x}}}{x^2}\,dx}