11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals of Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 30Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 4xex2dx\displaystyle \int 4x e^{-x^2} \, dx