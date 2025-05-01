Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals

Evaluate the improper integral 19x2+16dx\displaystyle\int_{-\infty}^{\infty}\frac{1}{9x^{2}+16}\,dx.