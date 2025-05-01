Skip to main content
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
3. Techniques of Differentiation

The Chain Rule: Videos & Practice Problems

Let y=tsin(log10t) y = t \sin(\log_{10} t) . Compute dydt\displaystyle \frac{dy}{dt} .