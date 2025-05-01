Skip to main content
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
3. Techniques of Differentiation

The Chain Rule

Find dydt\displaystyle \frac{dy}{dt} if y=5log4ty=5^{\log_4t}.