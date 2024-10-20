Given that f ( − 1 ) = − 1 f\left(-1\right)=-1 , f ′ ( − 1 ) = − 2 f^{\prime}\left(-1\right)=-2 , g ( − 1 ) = − 1 g\left(-1\right)=-1 , and g ′ ( − 1 ) = 5 g^{\prime}\left(-1\right)=5 , find the derivative of f 4 ( x ) g ( x ) f^4\left(x\right)g\left(x\right) at x = − 1 x=-1 .