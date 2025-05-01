Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
128 of 0
Problem 128Multiple Choice

Compute the indefinite integral: sin3(x3)dx\displaystyle \int \sin^3\!\left(\frac{x}{3}\right)\,dx.