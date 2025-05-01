Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
66 of 0
Problem 66Multiple Choice

Find dydt\dfrac{dy}{dt} for y=ttan1(t)13ln(t)y=t\tan^{-1}(t)-\dfrac{1}{3}\ln(t).