Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
67 of 0
Problem 67Multiple Choice

Compute dydu\dfrac{dy}{du} for y=usin1(u)1u2y=u\sin^{-1}(u)-\sqrt{1-u^{2}}, where 1<u<1-1<u<1.