Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
3. Techniques of Differentiation

The Chain Rule: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
140 of 0
Problem 140Multiple Choice

Compute dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} for y=5sinxln(5)y=5^{\sin x}\ln\left(5\right).