3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
3. Techniques of Differentiation

The Chain Rule: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 139Multiple Choice

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} for y=(sinx)32y=(\sin x)^{\tfrac{3}{2}}.