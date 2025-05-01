Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 118

A thin sheet of uniform density ρ=1\rho = 1 occupies the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y=504x+5y = \frac{50}{4x + 5}, the vertical line x=4x = 4, and the coordinate axes. Compute the moment of this sheet about the yy-axis.