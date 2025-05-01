Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
119 of 0
Problem 119Multiple Choice

Determine the value of pp so that f(x)=exf(x) = e^{-x} is a probability density function on the interval [p,p+2][p, p + 2].