Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
276 of 0
Problem 276Multiple Choice

Evaluate the limit algebraically: limxsinh(4x){\displaystyle\lim_{x\to-\infty}\sinh\left(4x\right)}.