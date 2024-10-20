Graph the function f ( x ) = x 2 − x 2 f\left(x\right)=x\sqrt{2-x^2} . The first and second derivatives are given.

f ′ ( x ) = 2 ( 1 − x 2 ) 2 − x 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{2\left(1-x^2\right)}{\sqrt{2-x^2}}