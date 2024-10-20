Given that f ( − 1 ) = − 1 f\left(-1\right)=-1 and f ′ ( − 1 ) = − 2 f^{\prime}\left(-1\right)=-2 , find the derivative of ( x 9 + 2 f ( x ) ) − 3 \left(x^9+2f\left(x\right)\right)^{-3} at x = − 1 x=-1 .