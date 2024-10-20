Given that f ( 1 ) = − 1 f\left(1\right)=-1 , f ′ ( 1 ) = 3 f^{\prime}\left(1\right)=3 , g ( 1 ) = 0 g\left(1\right)=0 , and g ′ ( 1 ) = 4 g^{\prime}\left(1\right)=4 , find the derivative of f ( x + 3 g ( x ) ) f\left(x+3g\left(x\right)\right) at x = 1 x=1 .