Analyze the function h ( x ) h(x) on the interval [ − 2 , 2 ] [-2, 2] : h ( x ) = { x 2 , if x < 0 2 x , if x ≥ 0 h(x)=\begin{cases}x^2,\text{ if}x<0\\ 2x,\text{ if}x\ge0\end{cases}

a. Determine whether the Mean Value Theorem is applicable to the function h ( x ) h(x) on the interval [ − 2 , 2 ] [-2, 2] .

b. If applicable, identify the point(s) guaranteed by the Mean Value Theorem.