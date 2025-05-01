Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
27 of 0
Problem 27Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem: (x2+4)2dydx=x2+4\displaystyle (x^2 + 4)^2 \frac{dy}{dx} = \sqrt{x^2 + 4} , y(0)=2 y(0) = 2 .