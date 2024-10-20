A woman stands on a flat ground surface at the base of a 90 ft 90\text{ ft} tall observation tower. A hawk takes off from the top of the tower, descending at an angle of ﻿ 45 ∘ 45^{\circ} 45∘﻿ below the horizontal.

Determine the rate at which the angle of elevation θ θ is changing with respect to the height of the hawk when it is located 65 ft 65\text{ ft} above the ground.