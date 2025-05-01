Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals of Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
28 of 0
Problem 28Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: ex5+exdx{\displaystyle\int\frac{e^{x}}{5+e^{x}}\,dx}