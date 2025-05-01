Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Evaluate the integral: excos(ex)dx{\displaystyle\int e^{x}\,\cos\left(e^{x})\,dx\right.}