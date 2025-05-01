Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
196 of 0
Problem 196Multiple Choice

Evaluate x9x25dx {\displaystyle\int\frac{x}{\sqrt{9x^2-5}}\,dx} .