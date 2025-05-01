Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
8. Definite Integrals

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 72Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral.
1e2x+11tdt\displaystyle\int_{1}^{e^{2x+1}}\frac{1}{t}\,dt