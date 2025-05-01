Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
8. Definite Integrals

Introduction to Definite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 83Multiple Choice

Compute the limit: limxxxsin(2t)dt\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\infty}\int_{-x}^{x}\sin(2t)\,dt