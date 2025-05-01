Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
122 of 0
Problem 122Multiple Choice

Determine the minimum number of subintervals needed so that the Trapezoidal Rule approximates the integral 233x2dx\displaystyle\int_{2}^{3}\frac{3}{x^2}\,dx with an error of magnitude less than 10410^{-4}.