8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 121Multiple Choice

Determine the minimum number of subintervals needed so that the Trapezoidal Rule approximates the integral 02(5t3+8)dt\displaystyle\int_{0}^{2}\bigl(5t^{3} + 8\bigr)\,dt with an error of magnitude less than 10410^{-4}.